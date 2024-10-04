Ashton Davies , 20, admitted committing the offence and driving without insurance at Lakeside Retail Park in Brynmawr on May 8.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and disqualified from driving for 12 months at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Davies, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant also has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.