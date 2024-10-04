The globally renowned group is set to perform at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Thursday, October 17.

The band, formed in 2004, has sold 30 million albums worldwide, racking up 50 number one hits and 160 gold and platinum records in 35 countries.

Il Divo is now comprised of Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, David Miller, and Steven LaBrie.

The upcoming performance in Cardiff will feature songs from their latest album, XX, as well as fan favourites from their vast catalogue.

The new album marks the first release with Steven LaBrie, who joined after the passing of founding member Carlos Marin in 2021 due to covid-19.

Produced by Carlos Fernando Lopez, the album features a mix of English, Spanish, and Italian songs, including an original composition by the group.

Fans can expect Il Divo's distinctive take on popular tracks such as Gnarls Barkley's Crazy, Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing, and Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Other songs in the line-up include Always On My Mind, Despacito, and more.

Il Divo's tour will also include stops in London, Bournemouth, Southend, Nottingham, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Manchester.

Over the years, the quartet has performed at high-profile events, including the Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and Diamond Jubilee at Windsor.

Tickets for the Cardiff show are available online, with VIP packages also on offer, promising an unforgettable night filled with powerful vocals and breathtaking music.