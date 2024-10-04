The nationally recognised programme aims to bridge the gap between front line healthcare professionals and specialist domestic abuse services, helping staff identify signs of abuse, asking the right questions, and referring patients to relevant support services.

A spokesperson for Llamau, leading homelessness charity in Wales under which IRIS operates, said: “Its closure in Gwent is expected to have a profound impact on the region’s ability to protect victims of domestic abuse at a time when support is most needed.

Its closure in Gwent is expected to have a profound impact on the region’s ability to protect victims of domestic abuse at a time when support is most needed. (Image: Supplied by Llamau) “Llamau is deeply disappointed and concerned by the planned closure of the IRIS (Identification and Referral to Improve Safety) service in Gwent at the end of September 2024.

“This program has been a critical lifeline, supporting over 1,000 women through early intervention in cases of domestic abuse, and its loss leaves a significant gap in the region, especially as domestic violence, stalking, and sexual offences continue to rise.

“The absence of IRIS means many victims may remain invisible to specialist services, increasing the risk of ongoing abuse, trauma, and homelessness for women and children.”

Sam Thomas, service manager for IRIS, said: “It's funded by the health board who want to keep the service but can’t afford too so that funding came to an end and there were no alternative resources to fund the programme going forward.

Llamau site on Stow Hill in Newport (Image: Google Maps) ​"It has been raised with Welsh Government and they are currently engaged in discussions on the future of the IRIS program, with recommendations to implement it across all health boards and general practices in Wales."

Speaking of how this would affect the community, particularly in Newport and the wider Gwent area under the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Sam Thomas said: “Prior to IRIS in Gwent, we only ever received three referrals to Llamau Specialist DA Services from GP’s in 2020.

“Within the last three and a half years, we have received over 1,187 referrals, so you can see the impact that is made and that is just on a Gwent level.”

Employees from the IRIS service were redeployed, so no job losses have been reported. (Image: Supplied by Llamau) Employees at the IRIS service have been redeployed, meaning that this closure has not resulted in any permanent job losses.

Within Gwent, Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent east and west, and Caerphilly adopted the programme, and Sam confirmed that Monmouthshire didn’t adopt the programme.

Llamau has said the IRIS services have had a major impact on the wider community, for both patients and healthcare practitioners. (Image: Canva)

A spokesperson from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We can confirm that we have, regrettably, been unable to secure ongoing funding to continue the IRIS service in Gwent.

"We have, therefore, written to all relevant GP Practices to inform them of the end of IRIS and how they can support their patients to access existing domestic violence and abuse service in their area.

“We have and will continue to work closely with Llamau to minimise any potential adverse impact on the substantial progress achieved through the IRIS programme and those individuals receiving ongoing support.

“The Health Board has committed to providing ongoing education and training for GP practices so they can recognise and support victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

"We are also involved in national discussions with Welsh Government about the future of the IRIS programme across Wales.”

A Llamau IRIS patient, a 72-year-old woman within the community who had been in an abusive relationship her entire adult life, gave a statement. She said she sought help from the IRIS service and it "transformed her life", adding: “Meeting with my IRIS worker was like someone shining a light on me...

“I don’t know how much longer I will have in this world, but I know that my life will forever be richer.”

Another 92-year-old woman in a similar position said a story arc in Coronation Street referencing coercive control was the trigger she needed to seek support. After suffering from night terrors, the 92-year-old sought help from her GP who had been trained on domestic violence propelled her referral to the services.

Llamau has said it remains “fully committed” to supporting women who have endured domestic abuse.

The team at Llamau have said: “The specialist services will continue to provide support to women and families across the region.

“We will also continue collaborating with local authorities, key organisations, and the Welsh Government to advocate for crucial services like IRIS, ensuring that no one is left without the protection and care they need to live free from abuse.”