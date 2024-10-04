Huw Irranca-Davies, Wales’ climate change secretary, told the Senedd that safeguarding people from the catastrophic impact of flooding is of utmost importance.

In a statement on October 1, the deputy first minister outlined the Welsh Government’s plans to protect people from the threats of climate change.

Mr Irranca-Davies told the Senedd that a record £75m for flood programmes has been maintained this year despite pressure on the public purse.

He said Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is building one of its biggest ever schemes in Newport, with the £21m investment set to protect more than 2,000 homes.

The former MP, and environment minister under Gordon Brown’s UK Government, also pointed to a £6m scheme in Ammanford and a further £6m in the Hirael area of Bangor.

Mr Irranca-Davies encouraged the public to sign up for alerts through NRW’s flood warning system and consider more affordable insurance available through Flood Re.

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservatives’ shadow climate change secretary, warned that flooding continues to pose significant risks despite continued investment.

She said NRW issued 483 flood alerts from January to April, an annual increase of 16 per cent.

Ms Finch-Saunders said: “Over 245,000 properties in Wales are currently at risk of flooding from our rivers, seas and surface water. This means approximately one in eight properties in Wales are facing the prospect of a biblical disaster.”

The Aberconwy Senedd member raised concerns about relying on councils to give out funds rather than offering grants for householders to fit flood resilience measures.

Ms Finch-Saunders said this means access is limited and sporadic, with only 594 homes protected through one such scheme in 2021.

She also warned of a “huge potential flooding hazard” from privately owned reservoirs, with 20 designated as high risk by NRW.

She said: “I'm shocked to see that the NRW reservoir regulation team only has a £20,000 annual budget. To me, that just doesn't sound anywhere near enough.”

Delyth Jewell said even the most optimistic projections expect winter rainfall to increase 6 per cent by 2050 and 13 per cent by 2080, bringing “devastating risks to life, homes and livelihoods”.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow climate change secretary focused on the disproportionate impact of flooding on the most vulnerable people in society.

She said: “Poorer households in particular face a much harsher reality when it comes to preparing for and recovering from flooding.”

Ms Jewell, who represents South Wales East, stressed that flooding brings with it psychological trauma as well as physical damage.

She said: “I remember in 2020 speaking to some residents in Ystrad Mynach. They'd been flooded. Their children were frightened every time it rained heavily and they were convinced that they would have to flee in the night.

“They were worried about the safety of their pets, who slept downstairs, and they were unable to sleep in case the waters came back and killed their pets.”

Darren Millar pointed out that February will mark the 35th anniversary of the Towyn floods.

The Conservative, who represents Clwyd West, welcomed £13m works on flood defences in Kinmel Bay but warned of a vulnerability from the left bank of the River Clwyd.

His party colleague Laura Anne Jones criticised “dragging of feet” on flood defences in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, which stalled due to a lack of money.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Mick Antoniw said the severe 2020 floods in his Pontypridd constituency showed the scale of climate change and the impact it can have.

Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan pointed out that funding for the National Flood Forum charity came to an end this week and Mr Irranca-Davies was unable to commit to continuation.