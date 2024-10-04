Alison Stevens, nursing lead for sustainable healthcare and technical manager at the Intensive Care Unit for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "The NHS hasn’t got an open chequebook, and it’s no safer to have gloves on than having good hand washing techniques in many situations.”



With the success of the project at The Grange University Hospital, it has since expanded for trials in theatres at the Royal Gwent Hospital and Ystrad Ysbyty Fawr.

The Health Board hopes to build on the success of these savings to further improve glove usage across the NHS in Gwent.