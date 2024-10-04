The Medium Sized Airport Health & Safety Award went to the National Airport for Wales at St Athan for its team work and standards of safety and security.

The airport invited colleagues and partners to find out about its day-to-day operations, including fire and airfield safety, in May.

The annual event, which is marked at airports across the UK, runs in partnership with AirportsUK and is supported by the Health & Safety Executive, the UK Civil Aviation Authority, and aviation services provider, Leidos.



Ceri Mashlan, Cardiff Airport’s 0perations director, said: “This is fantastic recognition for the entire team at both Cardiff and St Athan airports. Thank you to our teams who worked tirelessly planning and delivering such a successful event that we’ll all look back on with pride.

AirportsUK’s chairman, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, said: “The health and safety, of passengers, staff, and local communities is the number one priority of airports.

"These awards are an opportunity to showcase and recognise how they continue to create healthier, more secure aviation environments. Congratulations to all our winners, who impressed the judges with their submissions, those who were highly commended, and all those who submitted entries.”

Chief executive of AirportsUK Karen Dee said: “What really impressed us with this year’s winners was how they incorporate their activities focussed on health and safety into everything they do, all year round.

"We hope that by highlighting the brilliant work being done, we can help everyone appreciate the importance of ensuring a safe and wellbeing-oriented environment. All our members do such incredible work and continue to develop how they approach health and safety, which makes them world leaders in the area.”