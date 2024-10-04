Tales of the Supernatural deals with a variety of themes, including ghosts of animals, historical legends, poltergeists, reincarnation, settlement of ancient scores, gruesome murder, ghosts linked to objects, witchcraft, haunted buildings, transcendental love affairs, seances and even the consequence of a scientific experiment that went wrong.



Two of the stories are actually set in the Llangybi, near Usk.



The author, Dr Peter Marshall, is a psychologist who understands paranormal phenomenon and the appeal it has for readers of this genre.

He is also a prolific author, of the Hachette Group stable, who has written extensively in several genres.

His first novel was shortlisted for the Welsh Arts Council’s annual literary prize. This is his first venture into the genre of short stories.

The book is published by Oakley Books.







