Volunteers, charity organisations, and anyone wishing to promote a charitable cause can use Adobe Express to educate, inspire, and engage wider audiences.

Create powerful campaign visuals for free! Try Adobe Express for free today

Capture audiences with scroll-stopping visuals

In 2023, there were around 168,000 charities registered in England and Wales according to Statista, each playing an important role in transforming communities. Yet, the majority of donations come from the older generations, which prompts charities to encourage more support from the younger population.

In order to reach younger audiences, you need to be where they are spending most of their time: on their phones, scrolling through social media. Free tools like Adobe Express can help charities create eye-catching campaign materials that are on-trend and reach their target audience.

Prepare for awareness events

Awareness campaigns have evolved, with charities and governments now designating specific days, weeks or months to particular causes. Adobe Express provides awareness poster templates that are perfect for spreading the word. Volunteers, keen supporters, or charity sector employees can all benefit from purpose-built awareness posters built with charities in mind.

Loneliness Awareness Week is dedicated to getting people talking about the experience and harms of loneliness, and offers the opportunity to connect, share stories and support one another. Use a loneliness week poster to start important conversations.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about the impact of breast cancer. During this month, various activities, including fundraising walks, educational events, and pink-themed campaigns, help highlight the importance of early detection, support for those affected, and funding for ongoing research. Use a breast cancer fundraising template to advertise your next charitable event.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world. This day emphasises the importance of mental well-being, educates the public on mental health conditions, and combats the stigma surrounding mental illness. Explore these templates for world mental health day.

Try Adobe Express today

Awareness campaign tools for cancer charities

According to the NHS, there are over 200 different types of cancer, and 1 in 2 people will develop cancer in their lifetime. Fortunately, cancer charities and their army of volunteers and supporters are fighting back. A key aspect of the battle lies in fundraising and educating the public on the early signs of cancer. Adobe Express has dedicated poster templates for drawing attention to these campaigns.

Launch fundraising and public awareness campaigns with these templates:

Promote a breast cancer awareness bake sale fundraiser with these breast cancer awareness templates. By using powerful and engaging visuals, you can make your message stand out and encourage more people to get involved.

Encourage conversations around an issue that people might be embarrassed to address with these prostate cancer poster templates. By raising awareness and providing valuable information, you can foster a community that is more open and informed, by removing the unnecessary stigma that is often associated with the illness.

Educate the public on staying sun-safe and skin cancer-free with these skin cancer poster templates. These informative and visually appealing templates can help spread crucial information about sun protection and early detection.

Try Adobe Express today

Use Adobe Express to elevate your fundraising campaigns

One of the many great features of Adobe Express is that all the tools are super simple to use and always deliver professional results. Adobe Express’ searchable template library makes it easy to find and edit fonts, graphics and layouts for your next project.

Educate the public about important health issues

Raising public awareness of mental health issues will be an ongoing battle until the issue is solved. For those illnesses and disorders that are often misdiagnosed or hidden in plain sight, the need for public education is even greater.

Use these templates to promote awareness of these important health issues:

Awareness poster templates are the cornerstone for many great campaigns. Use posters to teach people when to take early symptoms of disease seriously and how to recognise signs of poor health amongst their friends.

Educate the public on the everyday impact of diabetes with these diabetes templates. Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide according to the World Health Organization, impacting their daily lives in numerous ways. By using these templates, you can raise awareness and promote a better understanding of how to support and manage the condition effectively.

Try Adobe Express today

Use Adobe Express to create powerful messages about charitable causes

Charities are the heart of our communities, raising funds, starting difficult conversations, educating the public, and changing and saving lives every single day.

Whether you’re raising funds to support the next scientific breakthrough in the fight against life-altering diseases, or to get more resources for hard-working charities that are stretched to the limit, Adobe Express has the tools you need.

Unlock free features and hundreds of ready-to-use charity templates. Start creating today.

In partnership with

Adobe Express