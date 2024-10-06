IT'S National Grandparents' Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the people in our lives who tell the best stories, give the greatest advice, make amazing babysitters, and spoil their grandkids.
National Grandparents' Day is a secular holiday originating in America which has started to catch on in the United Kingdom.
In honour of the celebration, we asked Argus readers to submit their favourite photos with their grandparents, whether or not they have passed away.
Scroll through the gallery at the top of this page for a collection of all photos submitted for National Grandparents' Day.
