Will Aid, the national Will-writing campaign, recent poll found that 68 per cent of those living together in Wales were unaware of the risks of not having a will - the same figure as those from across the whole of the UK.

This lack of awareness could have devastating consequences for many families in Wales, as cohabiting couples - regardless of how long they have lived together or whether they have children - are not automatically entitled to inherit from one another if one partner dies without leaving a Will.

The poll found that 47 per cent mistakenly believe their estate would automatically pass to their partner; 16 per cent admitted they were unsure what would happen; and five per cent had never even thought about the issue.

Peter de Van Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “Many people assume that after living together for a period of time, they automatically become common law husband and wife, but this is not the case. The concept of 'common law marriage' ceased to exist a very long time ago.

“If you are cohabiting as a couple, the law does not recognise you as common law spouses, even if you have children together and have lived together for many years.

“Therefore, if you do not have a will, the Rules of Intestacy will apply, and your partner will be completely disregarded.”

The annual Will Aid campaign sees solicitors across the UK volunteering their time to write wills throughout November.

De Vena Franks said: “Will Aid is the perfect opportunity for unmarried and cohabiting partners to get a professionally written Will in place.

“Without a will, surviving partners may not be automatically entitled to inherit, leaving them in a vulnerable position – and it’s particularly worrying that so many people aren’t aware of this, and don’t fully understand the Rules of Intestacy."

For more information on Will Aid and how to get involved visit www.willaid.org.uk