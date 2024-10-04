A Torfaen centre which supports primary school-aged children transfer to Welsh medium education has helped 40 pupils since it opened last year.
Carreg Lam, based at Ysgol Panteg, in Pontypool, runs a 12 week programme to help children aged seven to 11 improve their Welsh so they can transition from English language education.
Bradley and Isaac joined the intense, immersive Welsh language learning programme in April.
During the course they learnt the language through topics such as ‘The Park, ‘The Café’ and ‘Animals in Wales’ which have allowed them to use new words and phrases with friends and at home.
Isaac's mum Sophie, said: “I was initially nervous about Isaac transitioning from an English-medium to a Welsh-medium school, but it has proven to be one of the best decisions I’ve made as a parent.
“His proficiency in Welsh has developed remarkably in such a short time. Seeing my child happy to go to school each day reassures me of just how wonderful a decision it was for my child to move to Welsh-medium education.”
Carys Soper, leader of the immersion centre, said: “We pride ourselves on more than just language development. Our centre is a space where children are encouraged to grow socially, emotionally, and academically.
“Thanks to the focused support from our dedicated teaching team, both Isaac and Bradley transitioned smoothly into mainstream Welsh language class in Ysgol Panteg at the end of July. Their journeys are testament to the supportive and nurturing environment we provide, where each child’s individual progress is celebrated.”
Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen County Borough Council’s executive member for children, families and education, said: “Carreg Lam’s late immersion programme is a shining example of how we can help children build the linguistic skills and confidence needed to thrive in Welsh-medium education."
