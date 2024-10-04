Set up in 2022, the QuicDNA project focuses on integrating non-invasive testing into the lung cancer diagnostic process. Through analysing a blood sample, liquid biopsies offer a less invasive and faster alternative to traditional tissue biopsies.

This advancement speeds up diagnosis and treatment decisions, aiming to improve patient outcomes and survival rates.

Originally conducted at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, the study has now expanded to include Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Hywel Dda, Swansea Bay, and Betsi Cadwaladr Health Boards.

Benefits of the QuicDNA project include early detection and treatment, real-world evidence gathering, Wales being at the forefront and transforming diagnostic services.

Professor Tom Crosby, consultant oncologist, national cancer clinical director for Wales, said: "This is the future of cancer diagnostics, and thanks to this initiative and others, Wales could be in a great position to deliver this and improve the outcomes that our population deserves.”

Craig Maxwell, patient representative of the QuicDNA steering group, said: "With this new technology, families like mine can benefit from quicker diagnosis and treatment, giving them valuable time with their loved ones.

"This project is a living example of motivated people from various parts of the healthcare system coming together to solve a problem. The more we can collaborate to tackle this disease, the better the future will be for everyone.”