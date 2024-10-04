Lynne Neagle, the Welsh cabinet secretary for education, joined Newport City Council’s leader Dimitri Batrouni, cabinet member for education Councillor Deb Davies and the Mayor of Newport for the special event.

As well as high quality learning facilities, the Balch Building includes dining and assembly areas. New sport facilities were also created.

It also ensures there are sufficient school places to meet growing demand with the overall capacity of Bassaleg School increasing by 300 from last September.

Lynne Neagle said: "It is wonderful we have been able to support the development of

this new school building through our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme. It is important that our learners have access to the best facilities that we can provide, combined with great teaching and learning, so that we can help ensure that they get the best education possible."

Councillor Batrouni said: “This fantastic scheme was part of an ongoing, multi-million-pound investment in our schools and education by the council and Welsh Government.

“We have been able to provide an excellent new learning environment for pupils at the same time as increasing the number of secondary school places in Wales’ fastest growing city.”

Guests were given a guided tour by staff and students, spoke to pupils and enjoyed items by the school’s young talented musicians. They also watched a montage of pupils reflecting on the last year in the new building and the impact of the new facilities on their learning and wellbeing.

Councillor Deb Davies added: “It was fantastic to have an insight into how pupils felt about the new block and the positive difference it had made to them. This is really what our school improvement programme is all about.

“I would like to thank all those who participated and made it such a special

occasion.”

Head Victoria Lambe added: “The whole school community is absolutely delighted with the new, contemporary and much needed facilities to replace our aging buildings as the learning environment is an integral motivator and contributor to pupils’ success and happiness.

“The state-of-the-art facilities very much complement the innovation within our curriculum and dynamic approaches to teaching and learning and to the priority we place on supporting wellbeing at Bassaleg.“

The Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme aims to transform the learning experience of learners, ensuring they are taught in classrooms with the technologies and facilities needed to support the delivery of the Curriculum for Wales.

