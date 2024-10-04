Also, known as the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle, Ips typographus is a serious pest of spruce trees in Europe which was first identified in the UK in 2018.

This year for the first time, a very small number of beetles have been caught in a surveillance trap in Monmouthshire.

Natural Resources Wales, in conjunction with plant health service partners, undertook swift investigations and have confirmed there is no evidence of an outbreak in the area.

Recent findings in England have also shown the pest on Sitka spruce trees in the UK for the first time.

Deputy first minister with responsibility for climate change Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Please remain vigilant for signs of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle as it is considered a serious pest to spruce trees.

“If you think you have spotted signs of this beetle then please submit your findings via the Tree Alert form.”

More information is available on Tree Alert at forestresearch.gov.uk.