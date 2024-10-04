On August 22 2024, Newport City Council rejected a planning application (ref: 24/0536) for a 20-metre tall 5G phone mast on the land west of Shetland Close in St. Julian's, Newport, while a 15-metre tall 5G phone mast was installed on Stow Hill in July 2023 (ref: 21/0256).

Speaking to the council about why one was granted and another was rejected, a council spokesperson said: "All applications are determined on their own merits with individual circumstances, including location, taken into consideration.

Planning application was submitted and eventually refused for a 5G mast on the land west of Shetland Close in St. Julian's in Newport (Image: Google Maps) "The process for prior approval is set out in planning legislation and permission is granted subject to the applicant applying to the local planning authority for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the authority will be required.

"As long as the development meets the technical criteria, consideration is limited and there does not have to be a consultation with the public.

"Decisions on applications have to be made on planning grounds.

Mast is approximately three times as high as the neighbouring bus shelter in Stow Hill (Image: Newsquest) "Planning Policy Wales is clear that, provided the development meets the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection guidelines, which all new bases are expected to meet, then there are no health concerns around mobile telecommunication equipment.

"Prior approval for the mast in Stow Hill was granted in 2021 and comments were received from residents which are included in the officer report."

In April 2021, the planning application for a 15-metre 5G mast (monopole) was granted (ref: 21/0256) and the mast by telecommunications company, Three UK, went live in July 2023.

A Three spokesperson, said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Newport.

15-metre 5G mast outside Stow Park Community Centre (Image: Newsquest) "We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and a new site will be critical to making that happen.

"Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

"We carry out extensive searches and evaluate a wide range of options before submitting any planning applications."

“We are aware that there have been some concerns raised. However, from a health and safety perspective, 5G deployment is no different to any other mobile technology.

Letter from Three UK posted on one of the cabinets next to the 5G mast. (Image: Newsquest) "All generations of mobile technology used by Three comply with guidelines to ensure that no harmful levels of radiation are emitted.”

Residents in parts of Newport have expressed their worries about how the installation, which emits radio frequencies, would affect public health in the long-run.

Emma Byron who works at the Stow Park Community Centre on Stow Hill, outside of which the 5G mast is located, said she has noticed a change in service.

Speaking on this, 42-year-old Emma said: "I don't think it's doing a lot of people any good.

'Caution - radio transmitters' sign on one of the cabinets in Stow Hill next to the 5G mast. (Image: Newsquest) "Whenever I'm in work, I have no service. The Lighthouse Project, who operate from the building have got no phone coverage or service."

When asking Emma about the coverage prior to the installation of the mast, she explained: "This wasn't the case before.

"Never, never, never had any internet issues before.

"It's like it interferes with the internet, with the phone signals.

"It's quite tricky because obviously The Lighthouse Project, they're all support workers. So they're helping people who are about to be evicted and such, and they have to come outside to take calls."

5G mast in Stow Hill with multiple cabinets (Image: Newsquest) Shazia has been living in Stow Hill for 17 years with her family, including her two children who are 12 and 6 years old.

Shazia, 44, said the mast points towards her kids' windows and added: "It is a bit scary.

"I did have my concerns and I did ring the council because they have refused other applications in the area because of conservation.

"But then they put this ugly thing here which destroys the whole conservation area concept. It's a bit hypocritical."

Gray Burke-Stowe has been living in Stow Hill for almost three years and said his Wi-Fi coverage has been affected when he lives within a 20-metre radius to the mast.

Residents have expressed concerns about the long term impact of the masts, of which there is not enough research. (Image: Newsquest) Gray, 38, said: "I know that several people that have lived up here have had complaints about their broadband suddenly getting slower.

"I don't know if it has anything to do with it but I have to switch my phone and things onto [mobile] data to then connect to the 5G.

"I don't know if there's any coincidence or if there's any correlation between them, but it's kind of an eyesore."

Gray confirmed they received a slip through the door to inform of the upcoming installation around two years ago.

When asked about potential health impacts of the 5G masts, Gray added: "I know that they say that 5G is fine and there's all sorts of conspiracy theories about it and that kind of thing.

"I don't know if there's enough research to know for sure."

Street view indicates the 5G mast on Stow Hill has been at the site since at least April 2023. (Image: Google Maps) Communications regulator, Ofcom, produced a report on 5G technology and said: "Companies have been rolling out 5G in the UK since 2019.

"However, some people have raised concerns that the introduction of 5G could affect people’s health and have even linked it to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These claims are completely unfounded and should not be used as a basis to block or delay 5G rollout."

In 2021, the European Parliament did a study on the health impact of 5G and concluded that there is a "a lack of information on the potential harms of RF-EMF (radio frequencies and electromagnetic fields)," which may be giving rise to social and political tensions and creating scope for deniers and alarmists.