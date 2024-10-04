This pilot scheme is part of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, which aims to work together with Caerphilly residents to build a town that’s a great place for everyone to live, work, and visit.

The Placemaking Plan has so far seen success with the opening of Ffos Caerffili in April year and its next set of priorities include traffic, transport, and movement in and around Caerphilly.

A key part of the plan is to build a transport infrastructure and develop travel routes in response to the needs of the town today and in the future.

Residents, businesses, and other organisations in three target areas are being asked to volunteer to place a small traffic monitoring device in their windows to count the number of pedestrians, bikes, and cars (as well as other road users) which pass every day.

Hamish Munro, placemaking programme manager at Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “The devices are small, discreet, and will not store any personal or private information from its host or the people it counts – including ANPR data and faces, neither of which the device can read.