Newport-based St David's Hospice Care has launched its annual Light Up A Life online tribute pages.
These are designed for people to remember a loved ones with an online remembrance tribute space which remain live until early January.
Users are asked to make a donation to leave a tribute, which will help fund the free services provided by St David’s Hospice Care.
To find out more go to lightupalife.stdavidshospicecare.org
