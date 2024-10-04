Cabinet secretary for social justice Jane Hutt said the projects will support the aims of the Child Poverty Strategy which outlines how the Welsh Government will work with partners and organisations to tackle the issue.

Ms Hutt recently visited a project supporting Cardiff’s Somali community, which is one of many being funded by the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant.

The Empowering Somali Families project, which is led by Hayaat Women’s Trust on behalf of the Alliance of Somali led organisations, aims to help the community and tackle child poverty through services being brought together and targeted at people needing them.

Welsh Government investment will see three satellite hubs established and operated in Butetown, Grangetown, and Riverside.

These hubs will provide services designed to alleviate child poverty and provide essential services for Somali families in Cardiff.

Services will include after-school tutoring and homework clubs, job fairs and training sessions in key skills such as IT as well as advice on ensuring financial stability and access to essential resources for families in need.

This support will help enhance educational outcomes for children, increase employability and job opportunities and strengthen community resilience and support networks, and more.

Jane Hutt said: “Our Child Poverty Strategy responds to what we heard from over 3,300 children, young people and their families, as well as organisations that work with them, about the challenges they are facing when it comes to poverty and the things that would make the biggest difference to their lives.

“The Strategy makes clear that stronger collaboration between organisations working at local and regional levels on tackling poverty is needed. This is exactly what the Empowering Somali Families project sets out to achieve.

“This project, together with all the other pieces of work the Welsh Government is funding throughout Wales, will be key in addressing child poverty.”