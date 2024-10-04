The event, presented by Kate Humble and judged by Masterchef winner James Nathan, highlighted Monmouthshire County Council's commitment to serving sustainable and delicious lunchtime meals for schools across our county.

Pupils from Osbaston, Kymin View, Raglan, and Undy collaborated with Size of Wales in partnership with the council, The Co-op Foundation, and The 'Cookalong Clwb' to create a deforestation-free recipe.

Their efforts demonstrated the potential of vegetables, emphasised the importance of sustainable meal choices and showed that meals of all kinds can be enjoyed.

Following the event, MCC said would introduce the chickpea curry into school menus across the county.

The chickpea korma will sit on the school menu alongside traditional options using British meat.

MCC's leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: "Some of the youngest residents in our community are now showing us how we, as a county, can change towards more sustainable sourced food. The commitment to include this on our school menus shows our dedication to become deforestation-free champions."

"The introduction of the very tasty chickpea curry to school menus reflects Monmouthshire's dedication to promoting sustainable, locally sourced food to support the wellbeing of our learners."