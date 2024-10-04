The award-winning HR Dept South Wales, which has offices in Ebbw Vale and Cardiff and which celebrated its fifth anniversary last year by expanding its reach to include Swansea and Neath, has also announced further expansion with the launch of its Agile Recruitment Service which specialises in finding the right candidates to introduce to clients seeking employees, in a flexible and cost-effective way.

HR expert and director of The HR Dept South Wales, Lee Monroe said the new recruitment package was designed to help organisations find the best people for the role, while saving them time and cost in the recruitment process.

Mr Monroe said: “Our Agile Recruitment Service is the most flexible and cost-effective way to manage your recruitment needs.

“Key features of this service are that you can set your own recruitment budget, there are no percentage fees based on salary and no charge per placement.”

Mr Monroe said the service was designed to be adaptable and to support client needs by allowing them to identify what stages of the recruitment they would like to undertake in-house and what stages they would like them to carry out.

Mike Goodwin, of Newport, said: “I look forward to bringing over seventeen years of recruitment industry experience to this fantastic new facet of The HR Dept.

“It will be so refreshing to be able to help businesses recruit with this new Agile Recruitment Service.”

Launched in 2018 by Mr Monroe, the consultancy initially served Abergavenny, Brecon, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen. In 2021, the HR specialist expanded the area it covered to incorporate Cardiff, Newport and Central Valleys and moved into a larger office in Ebbw Vale.