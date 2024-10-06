Ancre Hill Vineyard & Winery in Monmouth and Newton Court Farm in Dixton has been listed by agents Strutt and Parker.

Owners Ancre Hill are open to selling the site - which is around 128 acres in total - as a whole or in two lots.

Lot one is Ancre Hill, which is just over 13 acres, with the first vines planted in 2006 and 2007.

The vines are predominantly Pinot Noir, Chardonnary, Albarino with hybrid grape varieties being Solaris, Triomphe and Ortega.

Ancre Hill is home to a winery that was completed in March 2015, and opened by the then Duchess of Cornwall, while there is a tractor shed and workshop off the main drive.

AVAILABLE: Ancre Hill Estates have put two Gwent lots on the market (Image: Rightmove)

Lot two is Newtown Court Farm, which is just over 114 acres "in a commanding location with far reaching panoramic views across its own vineyard and surrounding countryside".

“Newton Court Farmhouse sits almost centrally to the holding and provides superb accommodation over three floors,” reads the listing.

“With three main reception rooms and four bedrooms, the farmhouse has been renovated sympathetically throughout whilst retaining the traditional features and charm.

“Adjoining the farmhouse is an interesting range of traditional farm buildings including a former cider mill which is a most historic and characterful building that offers significant potential for conversion to residential use either independently or as an extension of the accommodation in the farmhouse.

“Beside the mill lies livestock stalls, traditional stores and a large stone barn. These buildings enjoy an elevated position with access to the farmland and vineyards and have huge potential for alternative uses in conjunction with the vineyard or for commercial or amenity uses.”

It continues: “A bunk house (former farm building) is located next to the farm buildings and provides accommodation and a shower/toilet block.”

There are 14 acres of planted vines “being predominately Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with further plantings an option over approximately 50 acres of permanent pasture.

“The vineyards at Newton Court Farm are securely fenced with a galvanised steel deer and wild boar proof fence. There is huge potential at Newton Court Farm to substantially expand the vineyard and further develop the farm buildings.”

The listing states that the owners, the Morris family, are committed to their legacy and would be happy to stay on for a hand-over period.

“The business comes with a first-class management team led by general manager and head winemaker Jean du Plessis, a wine graduate from Stellenbosch University and with 18 years’ experience with Klein Constantia.

“He is supported by an experienced Vineyard Manager who has been with the Estate for many years.”