Lovell, along with Candleston Homes, have a relationship with Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales Primary School, which is located near Elderwood Parc, a development situated on Crick Road.

One of the ways Lovell and Candleston Homes have assisted the school is by helping with improvements to the building and garden so the pupils can enjoy learning in a welcoming and exciting environment.

(Image: Submitted) Lovell connected the school with its supply chain partner, Crown Paints, which donated 200 litres of paint and took on the task of repainting the hallways over the school holidays.



Lovell and Candleston Homes also arranged a site visit at the development for the youngsters, where they learnt about health and safety on sites and the building process, and had a tour of Candleston’s four-bedroom showhome and marketing suite.

Elderwood Parc gave £250 towards a scarecrow competition during the 2023 summer holiday, which is an annual event organised by the school’s PTA for the community and to raise funds.

(Image: Submitted) Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said “At Lovell, giving back to the communities we build in is one of our top priorities and it’s wonderful to see the positive impact our work with the school has had.”

Caroline Swann, head teacher at the school, said: “The impact of the partnership with Lovell and Candleston is significant. The school environment in particular has been transformed with the tranquil colours provided by Crown Paints. This transformation could not have taken place without the hard work of the staff and volunteers from Rolls Royce throughout the summer holidays.

