A Doctors and Holby City star says she is "pinching herself" as she has been announced as the latest arrival on EastEnders.
The BBC soap's Teddy Mitchell is said to get a shock this autumn when his ex-wife Nicola turns up in Albert Square "uninvited".
Laura, who has also starred in The Midwich Cuckoos, will take on the role of Nicola.
The BBC has confirmed she’s already started filming and will be seen on screen in late autumn.
Commenting on her new role in Walford, Laura shared: “I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.
"Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil!
"She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is.
"I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”
"Nicola wastes no time making her presence felt as she introduces herself to the rest of the Mitchells and tries to build bridges with sons Harry and Barney," explains the BBC.
"Teddy will be less than impressed to have Nicola invading his new neighbourhood. However, Nicola is determined to stand her ground, whether Teddy likes it or not."
Speaking of Nicola’s arrival, EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family.
"She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons.
"We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life."
