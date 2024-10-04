The flu has already been the cause of at least 18,000 deaths in the last two years, it has been revealed.

Now the NHS has warned “the threat of winter viruses is all too real” as Brits get set to battle three major viruses - COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"Threat of winter viruses is all too real" - NHS warns of 'tripledemic'





Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will begin rolling out from Thursday (October 3) in England for those eligible, including older people, care home residents and people with health conditions.

Some 11 million people have been invited to come forward for vaccinations, NHS England said.

The latest roll-out comes after health officials raised concerns about a fall in the uptake of the flu vaccine (in England) after it emerged the illness had caused at least 18,000 deaths in the last two years, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A little over four in 10 (41.4%) people in clinical risk groups were vaccinated last winter compared with 49.1% in the previous year.

The number of pregnant women jabbed fell to 32.1% from 35%, while uptake among two and three-year-olds was around 44%, down from 42.3% and 45.1% respectively.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “With new figures showing thousands of deaths associated with Covid and flu in recent years, it is clear that the threat of winter viruses is all too real, and it is vital that anyone eligible takes up the offer to get vaccinated.

“There are many slots still available with GP practices, pharmacies and other NHS teams offering quick and easy appointments, so if you have not booked yet then please do using the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.”

Children and pregnant women started getting vaccinated against flu on September 1 (in England).

While last month (September), a new vaccine for RSV was also rolled out for the first time in the UK, with pregnant women and adults aged 75-79 invited to book.

RSV can cause lung infections like bronchiolitis, making it difficult for newborn babies to breathe, and causes 20,000 infants to need hospital treatment each year.



— NHS (@NHSuk) October 2, 2024

Mr Russell added: “With the risk of a ‘tripledemic’ of winter viruses – Covid, flu and RSV – if you are pregnant or aged 75 to 79, it is also so important that you join those who have protected themselves against RSV in the last month to boost your or your child’s protection against a very nasty illness.”

"Far too many tragically dying" from winter viruses

Deputy director of immunisation programmes at the UKHSA, Julie Yates, said: “Every year we’re seeing many of those at greater risk of getting seriously ill from winter viruses not getting their vaccines, with many thousands ending up in hospital and far too many tragically dying.

“Some of these ‘missing million’ may not realise they are more vulnerable, but if you are invited for a flu, RSV or COVID-19 jab then it is because you are at greater risk.

“Those with certain long-term health conditions, pregnant women, young infants and older people will be among those eligible for some or all of these life-saving vaccines.

“So if invited don’t delay, get the vaccines. And if you’re unsure if you’re eligible or have any concerns please do speak with your GP surgery or local pharmacist.”