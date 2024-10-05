There are events to celebrate the mark left on Newport by artists throughout the weekend while a tour will treat customers to some of the city’s best food and drink.

MARVELLOUS MURALS

NEWPORT’S mosaic history will be celebrated at an event on Saturday morning.

Oliver Budd, whose father Kenneth made the famous Chartist Mural and Old Green Murals in the city, will give a talk from 11.15am to 12.30pm at the Riverfront.

He will discuss the ’Budd process’, with its successes and difficulties, and working with his father with tickets costing £15.

The British Association for Modern Mosaic are holding a host of events in the city with a walking tour, Saturday night social and Sunday workshops for members.

Go to bamm.org.uk for more information.

EUROS FEVER

Euros Childs, former Gorky's Zygotic Mynci frontman, plays Le Pub on Saturday night.

The Carmarthenshire musician, who has featured on the last two Teenage Fanclub albums, heads east for the first gig of a tour ahead of his forthcoming album Beehive Beach.

“This tour will mark Euros’ return to the stage with a band for the first time in seven years,” reads the promo.

“He’ll be joined by long term collaborators Stephen Black (aka Sweet Baboo) Stuart Kidd (Kidd, The Wellgreen) and Selma French (Morgonrode, Frokedal).

“Expect a show full of life, zest and humour that draws on Euros' extensive back catalogue as well as songs from his forthcoming album.”

Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets costing £20.

TASTY TOUR

PAST Port Tours have arranged a bespoke guide through Newport to show what the city has to offer in terms of hospitality on Saturday from 1pm to 7pm.

There will be a visit to 11 venues, 11 small drinks (some ales, some cocktails, some spirits) and seven food samplers.

Starting at Newport Rising Hub on Commercial Street, it promises to be “an afternoon with a cultural heritage twist - we have some really old places, and some beautiful new ones too!”

“Past Port Tours has teamed up with some of the best providers of food, drinks and entertainment in the city to bring you this bespoke tour (that just kept growing!) to introduce you to the highlights, show you what they have to offer and what they do best.

“I'm throwing in some pub and hotel related historical info too where relevant and a great time will be had by all!”

Tickets cost £56.50, email pastporttours@gmail.com or click HERE for more information.

A GOOD FALL

Autumn is here and the season will be marked at Pontypool Indoor Market on Saturday.

From 10am until 4pm there will “lots of alternative/horror/witchy stalls” in the town.

“We are putting a slight spin on our October artisan market and putting on an autumn alternative market!

“Shop all things spooky, quirky and alternative alongside our normal artisan makers, who will be putting an alternative spin on their products.”