It occupies a corner of Jermyn Street within near touching distance of Fortnum & Mason, the upmarket department store.

The four-star hotel is in the heart of London, with so much to do and see on your doorstep.

You’ve got Buckingham Palace and West End theatre shows nearby, royal parks such as Green Park and Hyde Park as well as the buzzing Piccadilly Circus.

Shopaholics will love the world-famous names that can be found on Regent Street and Oxford Street as well as the hotel’s own Jermyn Street.

(Image: You’ll be guaranteed a warm welcome at the Cavendish. Four Agency) The Royal Academy at Burlington House offers free ongoing exhibitions throughout the year and regular gallery exhibitions from leading artists.

One of my favourite spots is Shepherd Market, an 18th Century square with pubs, restaurants and stores selling clothing, food, jewellery and gifts.

I’d recommend a visit to the Ye Grapes and The Chesterfield Arms for a drink or two.

Back to the hotel, I stayed in an executive room at the Cavendish Hotel on the 11th floor which offered a sweeping view of the city.

I could see the London Eye, the Shard and BT Tower.

(Image: The tasteful rooms are spacious with great beds. Four Agency) My room was huge with an enormous and cosy bed.

You get a big flat screen TV with Sky Movies and Sky Sports, high Speed Wi-Fi and a Nespresso coffee machine.

The luxurious bathroom has a large bathtub and a shower combination with amenities supplied by The White Company.

I loved the little touches as well like the shaving kit, the dental kit with a toothbrush and little sachet of toothpaste and the little pillow in the bath and luxury bath salts.

A complimentary range of newspapers including The Times and Sunday Times are also a real bonus.

I dined at the hotel’s fine Mayfair Lounge & Grill.

To start I had the excellent poached salmon with tonka bean cream, lemon gel and nori rice crisps.

(Image: Ye Grapes is a lovely little pub in charming Shepherd Market which is nearby. Iwan Gabe Davies)

The main of fillet steak, chips with a red wine sauce was also a treat.

The wine list was good and the house red very decent.

The buffet style breakfast which is also served at Mayfair Lounge & Grill is also first-rate offering excellent cooked and continental choices.

There’s also a great option for breakfast on your doorstep if you fancy a change one morning.

The world famous Wolseley is just around the corner.

The Cavendish is a great option for a stay in one of the world's greatest cities.

To book, go to www.thecavendish-london.co.uk.

The address is 81 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y6JF, telephone: 020 7930 2111.

The hotel is just a five-minute walk from Green Park Underground station (Piccadilly line) and around the same to Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines).

I travelled to London Paddington by train from Cardiff Central in less than two hours with Great Western Railway.

To book with GWR, go to www.gwr.com.

Their Long Weekender ticket is a great way to save as it gives customers a saving when travelling out to a destination either on a Friday or Saturday and returning on a Monday, giving you more time to explore and a quieter journey home.

Trains from Cardiff Central to Paddington cost £119 return with full flexibility on what time you travel on the permitted days.