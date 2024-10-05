AIMEE JANE MCLOUGHLIN, 39, of Temper Mill Way, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM JONES, 29, of Willins, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cocker Avenue on September 7.

He must pay £853 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN O’ROURKE, 26, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATASHA LEWIS, 33, of Bryn Rhedyn, Blackwood must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen when in charge of vehicle on September 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

PAUL JANSSEN, 55, of Bloomery Circle, Newport must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMILY EDWARDS, 65, Blaenant Road, Nantyglo was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON JOHN WATTS, 48, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNA LYDIA SMITH, 45, of Frost Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAYLEY-LOUISE LEIGHTON, 37, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DACIAN CIPRIAN LINGURAR, 35, of Trinity Place, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.