Aadil Badat, 25, was clocked going through Newport on the 70mph zone on the A4042 in a Volkswagen Golf.

The offence occurred on March 5, the city’s magistrates' court heard.

Badat, of Corporation Road, Newport escaped a driving ban after he was given six penalty points.

He was ordered to pay £501 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.