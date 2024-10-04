A DRIVER was caught speeding while travelling at 109mph on a dual carriageway.
Aadil Badat, 25, was clocked going through Newport on the 70mph zone on the A4042 in a Volkswagen Golf.
The offence occurred on March 5, the city’s magistrates' court heard.
Badat, of Corporation Road, Newport escaped a driving ban after he was given six penalty points.
He was ordered to pay £501 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
