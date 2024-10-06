JAYDON SICOLO-MURPHY, 23, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Llanwern on October 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JACK REED, 20, of Mountain View, Markham, near Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran on June 26.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW EDWARDS, 29, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine and public disorder on September 7.

LEIGHTON JONES, 44, of Ty Gwyn Road, Varteg, Pontypool was fined £1,412 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with the conditions of a shotgun certificate on August 21.

He was ordered to pay a £565 surcharge and £85 costs.

NIALL RICHARDS, 25, of Haldane Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Caldicot Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire on February 16.

He must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN REDFERN, 42, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale must pay £131.99 in a fine, costs and compensation after pleading guilty to stealing a £6.99 bottle of fruity wine from the Festival Service Station on April 29.

JAKE MALNATI, 30, of The Newlands, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 in Caerphilly on September 12.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MEHTAB ALI, 52, of Thompson Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Mulcaster Avenue on March 3.

SHAUN GIBBS, 35, of Taff Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving while disqualified on the A4042 in Newport on March 22.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

ALEC MORRISON, 48, of Claude Road, Caerphilly was banned from driving for nine months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on August 9.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.