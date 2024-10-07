A MAN has been found guilty of an attack at a Wetherspoon pub.
Nathan Davies, 30, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Daniel Cahill at the Picture House in Ebbw Vale.
The incident happened last Christmas on December 23, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Davies, of no fixed abode, was found guilty after a trial.
He is due to be sentenced on October 25.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel