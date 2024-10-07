A MAN has been found guilty of an attack at a Wetherspoon pub.

Nathan Davies, 30, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Daniel Cahill at the Picture House in Ebbw Vale.

The incident happened last Christmas on December 23, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Davies, of no fixed abode, was found guilty after a trial.

He is due to be sentenced on October 25.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.