Tesco has been forced to recall one of its mince pie products due to the possible presence of small pieces of dry glue.
The item affected is Tesco Finest 6 All Butter Pastry Mince Pies (6-pack) and the glue is said to have come from the packaging.
The dried glue in the mince pies makes them "unsafe to eat", the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned.
No other Tesco products are affected by this issue, the supermarket said.
Tesco products being recalled
Tesco is recalling it's Finest 6 All Butter Pastry Mince Pies (6-pack) with the following best before dates:
- October 4
- October 26
- November 2
- November 10
What to do if you have purchased these products
If you have purchased an affected mince pie product, Tesco has warned - "please do not eat".
The supermarket giant, in the recall, adds: "Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required."
For more information, contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 50 5555.
This latest warning comes just days after another supermarket, M&S, was forced to recall its Smooth Butternut Squash Soup as it may contain “small pieces of metal”.
