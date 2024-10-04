Dr Andrej Bozic from Dentum has said that while many assume using a hard toothbrush to clean their retainers and Invisalign trays is safe and effective, this approach can actually do more harm than good.

He said: "Brushing your retainers or clear aligners with a hard toothbrush can create tiny scratches on the surface.

"These grooves can become breeding grounds for harmful bacteria, which can then transfer to your gums and lead to infections, inflammation and eventually gum disease."

The dentist shared some safer methods (Image: Getty Images) He said that the build-up of bacteria and plaque in these scratches can go unnoticed and worsen over time.

The dentist added: "Even if you clean your teeth properly, if your aligners are full of bacteria it increases your risk of developing gum disease.”

Dentist shares safe and effective way for cleaning retainers and braces

The dentist from Dentum has shared several methods for cleaning retainers and Invisalign braces that are safer and more effective than using a hard toothbrush.

Soak in cleaning solution



"Use a retainer cleaning solution or denture cleaner to soak your aligners daily," he said.

These products are specifically designed to remove bacteria without damaging the material.

Rinse with lukewarm water



"Rinsing your retainers under lukewarm water after every meal helps to wash away food particles and bacteria," explained the expert.

However, avoid hot water, which can warp the plastic.

Brits should be aware of the symptoms of gum disease (Image: Getty Images)

Use a soft brush for tough spots



For stubborn build-up, Dr Bozic suggests gently using a soft-bristled brush - without toothpaste - on the inside and outside of the aligners.

"Toothpaste can be too abrasive for retainers, so it’s important to use something gentler," he said.

Avoid using mouthwash



While mouthwash is great for your teeth and gums, Dr Bozic warns against using it to clean retainers.

"Mouthwash often contains alcohol or strong chemicals, which can damage the plastic and make retainers less effective," he explained.

The dentist also stressed the importance of recognising the signs of gum disease which can include:

Red swollen or bleeding gums

Persistent bad breath

Sensitivity

He says that if you notice any of these you should contact a dentist as soon as possible.