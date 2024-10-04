An NHS surgeon has issued a warning about a substance commonly found in bathrooms and often mistaken for "pink mould".

Dr Karan Rangarajan, known online as Dr Karan Rajan, highlighted the dangers of this substance after commenting on a video where a young man was hospitalised due to not cleaning pink slime in his university accommodation shower.

The caption of the clip read: "When u don't clean the pink mould out of the uni accom showers."

However, the NHS surgeon clarified that the substance is not mould but bacteria.

In a TikTok video, he cautioned: "If you've seen this pink slime lurking in your bathroom, it's not mould, it's bacteria.

"Specifically one called serratia marcescens and it vomits hot pink all over your bathroom."

He explained that the bacteria thrive in damp environments and feed on fatty substances found in soaps and shampoos, which is why they are common in steamy bathrooms.

Dr Rangarajan advised that while it's generally harmless for most people, it should be kept away from eyes and open wounds.

He further warned: "However, it can cause gut, urine, or chest infections in those who are immunocompromised," reports the Mirror.

He urged anyone with concerning symptoms to consult a GP immediately.

How to get rid of mould

Specialists from MeandMyGlass.co.uk have shared advice for keeping mould at bay during the colder months.

They suggest airing out the bathroom by opening windows in the morning and then briefly turning on the heating.

"Putting the heating on for around 20 minutes in the morning can help control the humidity in the room," a spokesperson explained.

"Open the windows first to get a healthy airflow going, then put the heating on to stop the windows from steaming up."

Recommended reading:

Builder reveals easy way to see if damp is getting worse

Martin Lewis reveales one 'cheaper' way of dealing with mould

How to prevent black mould as shocking removal cost revealed

John Cutts, a glass expert from the company, warned: "It's common for people to find their windows have steamed up overnight which often results in a damp windowsill.

"While condensation may not seem like an issue, it can become a serious problem once mould growth starts to happen, which can easily spread across the room.

"Taking time in the morning to wipe condensation off windows, opening them up to allow for more ventilation and sealing any window cracks which could be making the issue worse."