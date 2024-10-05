Community groups, voluntary organisations or charities in Gwent are being urged to apply for grants from the Gwent High Sheriff Community Fund.
The grants, of up to £5,000, will got to projects which support children and young people, and help reduce crime and improve safety in their community.
Successful applicants will be decided at a participatory grant making event in March 2025 which allows local people to decide which initiatives would best address local issues.
The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent makes an annual contribution to the fund.
Gwent PCC Jane Mudd said: “This year I am proud to be contributing £65,000 towards the Gwent High Sheriff Community Fund to help ensure that grassroots community groups can access essential funding to support young people in their area.
“If your group is running a project that is creating positive opportunities for children and young people, offering them an alternative to becoming involved in crime and antisocial behaviour, then I would urge you to apply and together we can make a difference.”
For details visit the Community Foundation Wales website.
