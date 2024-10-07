Skip to next photo
1/1
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Robyn-Grace Bosley was born four weeks early on August 25, 2024, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 6lb 3oz. Her mother is Tigan Bosley, of Rhymney.
Hudson David Stephens was born on September 10, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. She is the first child of Hannah Coope and Ben Stephens, of Tredegar.
Kyro Ray Tranter was born four days early on September 5, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. He is the first child of Hollie Morgan Tranter, of Bargoed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here