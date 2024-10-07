Robyn-Grace Bosley (Image: Submitted) Robyn-Grace Bosley was born four weeks early on August 25, 2024, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 6lb 3oz. Her mother is Tigan Bosley, of Rhymney.

Hudson David Stephens (Image: Submitted) Hudson David Stephens was born on September 10, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. She is the first child of Hannah Coope and Ben Stephens, of Tredegar.

Kyro Ray Tranter (Image: Submitted) Kyro Ray Tranter was born four days early on September 5, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. He is the first child of Hollie Morgan Tranter, of Bargoed.