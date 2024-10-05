The National Airport for Wales was honoured at AirportsUK's Health and Safety Week Awards Ceremony, receiving the Medium Sized Airport Health and Safety Award.

This accolade acknowledged the airport's high standards of safety and security, as well as the exceptional teamwork.

The airport opened its doors from May 13 to May 19, 2024, to give colleagues and partners a glimpse into its daily operations, including fire and airfield safety.

The event, themed 'Save tomorrow with safety today', also concentrated on various safety aspects, including personal protective equipment, working at height, and airside environment safety for both colleagues and passengers.

Ceri Mashlan, Cardiff Airport's operations director, said: "This is fantastic recognition for the entire team at both Cardiff and St Athan airports.

"Thank you to our teams who worked tirelessly planning and delivering such a successful event that we’ll all look back on with pride."

At the awards ceremony, baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE, AirportsUK's chairperson, said: "The health and safety, of passengers, staff, and local communities is the number one priority of airports.

"These Health and Safety Awards are an opportunity to showcase and recognise how they continue to create healthier, more secure aviation environments."

AirportsUK's chief executive Karen Dee added: "What really impressed us with this year’s winners was how they incorporate their activities focussed on health and safety into everything they do, all year round.

"All our members do such incredible work and continue to develop how they approach health and safety, which makes them world leaders in the area."