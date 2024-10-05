The event will take place on October 24th, 2024 at the David Broome Event Centre, Crick, near Caldicot.

In October 1924 secondary education in the Chepstow area became centred on Larkfield House - formally a country mansion set in several acres which had been acquired by the local authorities as the centre from which such education was to be provided being within reach of parents living within the Chepstow area.

The school created playing fields on the land and the building was equipped with workshops, gymnasium, cookery and science rooms.

Under only three headteachers during its existence between 1924 and 1969, when it became part of the new comprehensive system, Larkfield Grammar School, as it quickly became known, provided secondary education to those who had been chosen through an examination selection programme later to be known as the Eleven Plus.

A small group of former Larkfield pupils decided that the 100th anniversary of its founding should not go unmarked and have set about organising the reunion.

More than 100 former pupils, the eldest of whom is in their 90s, will be at the reunion event.

And the organisers are looking for anyone else who remembers their school days at Larkfield and who would like to come along to the reunion.

There are a limited number of places available. For more details contact Bob Avery or Gerald Marsh at bobavery@uwclub.net or gsm@uwclub.net respectively.

A buffet lunch is to be provided and full details including cost can be provided on enquiry.

The building which housed the grammar school was converted into flats a number of years ago and most of the land has become a housing estate. Chepstow Town Football Club also occupies part of the former grounds.