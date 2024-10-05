A new study by OLBG has found that 5.7 per cent of lottery winners are from Wales - a total of 389 millionaires.

The team at OLBG analysed National Lottery data to reveal the luckiest lottery locations in the UK, taking into account the number of lotto millionaires and £50,000-plus winners per UK region, as well as the most commonly drawn numbers and pairs per lottery type, and the towns and cities searching for each lottery the most.

The south east came top with 14.2 per cent with 975 millionaires created.

The study found that the people of Liverpool were the most interested in lotteries, making more than 1.85 million searches in the past year. This works out to a rate of 365,508 searches per 100,000 people, or 3.65 searches per person, the highest in the UK.

Swansea saw the most significant interest in the Postcode Lottery, with 20,529 searches per 100,000 people. No other area has a rate above 20,000.