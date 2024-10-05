A Caerleon woman has published a children's book in memory of her twin brother.
Jane Carter, 62, wrote Tommy Blue and Rex in Gigantic Danger, aimed at seven to nine year old.
It was launched at the end of September and is published by Rowanvale Books.
She said: "After my brother Jonathan (Jake) died suddenly a few years ago I wanted to honour his memory; to create something meaningful for our family.
"Tommy Blue and Rex in Gigantic Danger is a story packed with family references and jokes, designed as a memento; a way for us to remember my twin.
"Initially, I didn’t consider publishing the story. I’d just retired from a 30-year career in the civil service and had no experience of storytelling.
"Then in March 2020 I learnt that an independent publisher in Cardiff - Firefly Press - was running a children’s book competition, and applied. Later that year I learnt that the story had been shortlisted."
Accompanied by his magical dog, Rex, it is a tale of friendship, bravery, and kindness, emphasising the importance of enabling people to do whatever they want, regardless of physical limitations.
Jane said: "After my brother died, knowing that the Wales Air Ambulance crew had fought so hard to save him was a great comfort.
"Then, when I started researching the organisation I realised that they are funded solely from donations. This made me determined to help, and I decided to donate all proceeds from the sale of the book to the charity."
In the story, a little girl gets injured on the Skirrid mountain and Tommy Blue and Rex (now a dragon) fly her to hospital.
The book ends with the following passage: "All hospitals in Wales and the rest of the United Kingdom now have special air ambulance helicopters. They’re not as exciting as Rex in his dragon form, but like him they get ill people to hospital very quickly. So next time you hear something flying high above you, look up. It might be one of these helicopters – or it could be a magnificent Welsh dragon called Rex."
