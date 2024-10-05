Here's what some of them said:

Jill Difford: Ye Old Murrenger House, High Street, Newport. I pop in after a County match and always feel welcome. They serve a great organic lager.

Peter Reed: The Tredegar Arms Rogerstone. Smashing friendly pub with brilliant staff.

Anita Powell: Three Blackbirds, Pentre Lane, Cwmbran - staff very friendly and helpful and the food is very good.

Jayne Bartlett: Masons Arms, Marshfield. Good food and friendly staff

Clare Clifton: The Red Lion, Stow Hill, Newport. The landlord is the most friendly person you will meet and makes everyone welcome.

Anthony O Neill: The Cross Keys. Down to earth pub. Everyone so friendly and people have a sense of humour. You can't just go in for one pint.

Steve Rees: St Julian's Inn and Hanbury, Caerleon. Great staff and customers and great service and food.

Christian Mbongompasi: Kings Sports Bar. The best atmosphere.

Dean Lewis: Pioneer Club. Greatest bunch of boys ever had the pleasure of growing up with and drinking with.

Gena Goss: The Lamb Pub, Newport great service, lovely people and good food!

Victor Johnson: Dragonfly ! Great food and you can buy a Porsche just across the road!

Gaynor Parker: Most definitely the Lyceum Tavern, Newport. Most welcoming and brilliant entertainment and food five star.

Martin Sherwell: Wheatsheaf Inn, Llanhennock. Cosy in the winter with the open fire and great outside space and views in the summer.

Christian O'Leary: The Horseshoe, Mamhilad. Great views in the summer and lovely cosy fire in the winter.

AnnabelleTom Addecott: The Castle Inn, Usk. Can't beat it.

Kate Evans-Cooke: Goose & Cuckoo Inn. Can’t get cosier than that!

Steve Richardson: McCanns. Best all round pub in the port.