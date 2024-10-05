As autumn closes in and the nights get shorter, we asked readers of our South Wales Argus Facebook group to tell us about their favourite 'cosy' pubs in Newport and the surrounding area.
Here's what some of them said:
Jill Difford: Ye Old Murrenger House, High Street, Newport. I pop in after a County match and always feel welcome. They serve a great organic lager.
Peter Reed: The Tredegar Arms Rogerstone. Smashing friendly pub with brilliant staff.
Anita Powell: Three Blackbirds, Pentre Lane, Cwmbran - staff very friendly and helpful and the food is very good.
Jayne Bartlett: Masons Arms, Marshfield. Good food and friendly staff
Clare Clifton: The Red Lion, Stow Hill, Newport. The landlord is the most friendly person you will meet and makes everyone welcome.
Anthony O Neill: The Cross Keys. Down to earth pub. Everyone so friendly and people have a sense of humour. You can't just go in for one pint.
Steve Rees: St Julian's Inn and Hanbury, Caerleon. Great staff and customers and great service and food.
Christian Mbongompasi: Kings Sports Bar. The best atmosphere.
Dean Lewis: Pioneer Club. Greatest bunch of boys ever had the pleasure of growing up with and drinking with.
Gena Goss: The Lamb Pub, Newport great service, lovely people and good food!
Victor Johnson: Dragonfly ! Great food and you can buy a Porsche just across the road!
Gaynor Parker: Most definitely the Lyceum Tavern, Newport. Most welcoming and brilliant entertainment and food five star.
Martin Sherwell: Wheatsheaf Inn, Llanhennock. Cosy in the winter with the open fire and great outside space and views in the summer.
Christian O'Leary: The Horseshoe, Mamhilad. Great views in the summer and lovely cosy fire in the winter.
AnnabelleTom Addecott: The Castle Inn, Usk. Can't beat it.
Kate Evans-Cooke: Goose & Cuckoo Inn. Can’t get cosier than that!
Steve Richardson: McCanns. Best all round pub in the port.
