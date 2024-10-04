Nathan Osman, 30, fell when walking back from a night out in Benidorm where he got separated from his friends.

Spanish police are still investigating but Nathan’s family in Pontypridd, have been told he suffered a fatal fall on September 28.

His "'heartbroken" older sister Alannah Hughes said on social media: “He travelled on his first boys holiday and he got lost looking for his hotel and fell.

“Nathan didn’t want to leave this earth, leave his children and our family.

"He would be so gutted, he had so many plans for himself and the kids’ future.

“Our hearts are broken and breaking for Nathan and his children.

"Nathan was the best father, son, uncle and certainly the most amazing, wonderful, supportive brother to me.”

Alannah said his children Mimi, Romi, Tayo and Tino are “distraught”.

“Their heads are torn apart at the thought of not ever seeing, hearing or feeling their Dad ever again," she said.

“Nathan’s kids were his absolute life and I’m sure that anyone that knew him would agree.

“Anything he ever did was to support and love his four children and give them the best life he could with the very little he had financially.”

The family and friends of Nathan Osman are fundraising money to get Nathan's body flown home from Benidorm, back to Wales.

Proceeds donated to the GoFundMe have reached over £16,000 so far and the family hope to spend it on giving Nathan "the send off he deserves."

The Spanish authorities are continuing to investigate but are treating the death as a tragic accident.

"Nathan was the smile that would light up the room and to anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him, would tell you that his four children were his whole world," the GoFundMe reads.

"A dedicated father who provided his children with the best life.

"Nathan, a young and devoted father, unconditionally loved son, brother and friend had so much to live for and this news has come as a massive shock to everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

"We please ask that you and anyone you know, help our cause in bringing Nathan back to Wales where the funeral he deserves can be held to put Nathan to rest in hopes that it may provide the family with much needed comfort and closure."