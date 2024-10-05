TAKE A LOOK at these iconic photographs of these music concerts and festivals from the 90s and 80s.
In 1990 this pair of teenagers from Ebbw Vale, both aged 17 at the time, were heading to Cardiff for a Rolling Stones concert.
On July 16, the legendary Rolling Stones played at Cardiff's national stadium, Cardiff Arms Park as part of their Urban Jungle Tour.
The concert was initially supposed to be played on July 11 but was postponed as Keith Richards injured his finger.
This fan with 'Bitter Please' written on his forehead can be seen showing his belly outside the Newport Centre after a concert was cancelled in 1990.
This photograph shows festival goers relaxing on the grass in front of the stage before crowds arrived at Monmouth Rock Festival in 1984.
This gentleman can be seen having a whale of a time at a pop concert at Mynyddislwyn Mountain in 1981.
