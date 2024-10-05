Karen Morgan and Selina Tarr of Ebbw Vale on their way to a rolling stones concert in Cardiff in 1990 (Image: Archive) In 1990 this pair of teenagers from Ebbw Vale, both aged 17 at the time, were heading to Cardiff for a Rolling Stones concert.

On July 16, the legendary Rolling Stones played at Cardiff's national stadium, Cardiff Arms Park as part of their Urban Jungle Tour.

The concert was initially supposed to be played on July 11 but was postponed as Keith Richards injured his finger.

Fans outside the Newport Centre after a concert was cancelled last minute in 1990 (Image: Archive) This fan with 'Bitter Please' written on his forehead can be seen showing his belly outside the Newport Centre after a concert was cancelled in 1990.

Monmouth Rock Festival before the crowds arrived in 1984 (Image: Archive)This photograph shows festival goers relaxing on the grass in front of the stage before crowds arrived at Monmouth Rock Festival in 1984.

Pop concert at Mynyddislwyn Mountain in 1981 (Image: Archive) This gentleman can be seen having a whale of a time at a pop concert at Mynyddislwyn Mountain in 1981.

