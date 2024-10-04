South Wales Police is appealing for information on an alleged robbery which happened near to McDonalds at the Capital Retail Park, Leckwith, Cardiff.

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed, and his blue electric bike was stolen.

CCTV shows the two suspects fleeing on bikes, including the stolen bike, in the direction of Lawrenny Avenue.

The incident took place around 10.10pm on Wednesday, September 18.

Detective Constable Carys Mansfield said: “Fortunately the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but this level of violence is completely unacceptable.

“The victim desperately wants his bike back and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please come forward.

“Knife crime is falling in Cardiff and South Wales but any incident involving a knife, is one too many.”

CCTV shows the suspect crossing the road in front of what appears to be a grey Audi.

South Wales Police have asked for anyone with information to contact them quoting 2400313011.