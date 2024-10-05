The Tudor manor house, in Nelson, is set to close at the end of the year, under a cost-cutting plan by Caerphilly County Borough Council, which runs the attraction.

Trade union Unison opposes the mothballing plan and has branded it the “end of an era”.

With 34 jobs on the line at the living history site, the council must “do everything possible” to keep Llancaiach Fawr open, said Lianne Dallimore, Unison branch secretary for Caerphilly.

The council maintains “difficult” decisions like mothballing the venue are necessary, as it attempts to plug an estimated £45 million budget gap over the next two years.

It currently provides an annual subsidy of £485,000 to Llancaiach Fawr.

But the site’s supporters argue a decision should not just be about money, and should safeguard a popular cultural attraction for tourists and schoolchildren.

“Not only is the museum a vital cultural and educational centre for the community, it also provides employment for a dedicated team of staff,” said Ms Dallimore.

“This public meeting is a chance to show the strength of feeling and challenge the council to do everything possible to save this historic building.”

Speaking at a cabinet meeting last week, council leader Sean Morgan said the plan was for the venue to be mothballed “for a short period of time” before new arrangements could be made.

There has been talk of outside interest in running at least part of the site – although the council has been reluctant to share any details of ongoing discussions with third parties.

The confirmation of the mothballing plan last week sparked angry scenes in the council chamber, with shouts of “shame on you” from members of the public.

Cllr Morgan responded by telling the hecklers he had to “protect” key services.

Unison has organised a public meeting at Llancaiach Fawr, at 11.30am on Saturday October 5, and called on “local residents, historians, educators and anyone else who values the property to make a stand against the plans”.