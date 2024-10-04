The highly anticipated 'Mega Show' will take place at YMa Pontypridd on Taff Street on Sunday, October 6.

Fans will be treated to an unforgettable afternoon of hard-hitting wrestling, showcasing some of the UK’s finest talent.

The main event will be the heavyweight championship showdown featuring 'Silverback' Saime Sahin challenge 'The Stallion' Chris Bronson for the British Kingdom Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

Bronson, known for his ruthless, win-at-any-cost mentality, has been a dominant force as champion. Sahin, with his undeniable strength and fan support, will be looking to finally dethrone Bronson in what promises to be an explosive contest.

Another must-see match will feature 6ft 2in 'Demolition Woman' LA Taylor who will be taking on rising star Chantal Jordan.

Taylor, one of the most feared competitors in British wrestling, is determined to extend her reign of dominance. Jordan’s growing momentum and fearless approach could make this a fierce battle.

The Mega Show is being brought to town by Nadia Agel, known as 'The Welsh Wonder Woman,' Wales’ first and only female pro wrestling promoter.

Nadia said: "Pontypridd’s wrestling fans are incredible. We were blown away by the energy and passion during our debut show, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of this amazing crowd!"

Also set to appear is ‘The English Lion’ Eddie Ryan, renowned for his tenure in WWE NXT UK, alongside seasoned veteran and multi-time former heavyweight champion JD Knight, and the polarising Prince Phoenix.