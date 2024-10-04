Paul Paginton followed Anthony Lilwall in Newport city centre after he’d taken out the cash to help his ex-wife pay for her father’s funeral.

The defendant was in the Co-operative Bank on Commercial Street at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, May 8 when he spotted the complainant.

He saw that Mr Lilwall had been given £4,000 by a cashier, prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins told Cardiff Crown Court.

The money was handed over to him in three separate bags which the victim placed in his back pocket.

Paginton pursued Mr Lilwall for a few minutes as he made his way to a nearby pub.

The defendant grabbed the cash and got away with £3,540.

The remaining £460 made up of £20 notes was left scattered on the street.

The theft was captured on CCTV and Paginton was identified by detectives.

“There had been some degree of planning,” Miss Smith-Higgins said. “The money has not been returned to the victim.”

After the defendant was arrested on June 29, he gave a no comment interview to the police.

Paginton, who was sentenced to life in prison for murder on December 12, 1997, admitted stealing the money.

He has 13 previous convictions for 36 offences which also include burglary and theft.

Paginton’s lawyer Neil Evans asked the court to give his client credit for his guilty plea.

“He spent the money on three days in a hotel where he could have a shower,” he said.

“The defendant also spent the money on food. He does not have an alcohol problem, he does not have a drink problem.

“To use an old-fashioned phrase, this was a pickpocket.”

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told Paginton: “You were on licence at the time of this offence.

“There was clearly some degree of planning – you took the decision to follow him.”

Paginton, 50, of Ilchester Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.