Ffrindiau Panteg, the Parent and Teacher Association for Ysgol Panteg Primary School in Sebastopol, Pontypool, is hosting the area’s first ever laser show on Saturday, November 9, with the target to raise £15k for a new play park and area.

Cathy Mogg, the PTA’s chair, is really excited to be hosting what she hopes will become a ‘legacy event’ for years to come.

She explained: “We’re aiming to provide a more inclusive and environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional firework and bonfire night.

"We can't wait to host this laser show as it's going to be the first of its kind for our area.

“Our school has more than 400 pupils and we want to provide a night where everyone can come together and have a good time.

“We’re a small, but very proud, four-person team and we want to bring our local and wider community together.

"We have a really close relationship with the school, and particularly the headmaster Dr Matthew Williamson-Dicken, and we think events like these show our connection and vision for the school.”

The PTA team have a close relationship with the school and regularly host popular events to fundraise for the pupils (Image: Cathy Mogg)

The main reasoning behind the choice of the first ever laser show is to raise money for a new play park.

The original play park got destroyed by the weather and ended up rotting, with a new one set to cost £15k after the original company that had been hired to replace it folded, leaving it undone.

Cathy said: “We worked closely with our school council to decide a new play area and are working hard to make it a reality for our pupils.

“Our 400-strong student population deserve to have a great play park, and we want to make sure that we can provide that.”

The laser show will include a professional laser display set to Welsh and upbeat music. The display has been designed so the music can be matched to each display, allowing the crowds to be entertained without any of the negative impacts of fireworks, such as noise or smoke.

The laser show will be an inclusive alternative to firework night (Image: Cathy Mogg) As well as the laser show, the PTA are working with local food vendors and businesses, offering hot street food, sweet selections and some funfair attractions.

Cathy explained: “This event is aimed at bringing families and communities together, sharing a novel experience and building relationships.”

The display will be begin at 7.30pm at Saturday, November 9, at Ysgol Panteg Primary School on Station Road in Pontypool.

Tickets are £5 per person and can be bought here, and the car park will be open to disabled badge holders between 5.45-6.15pm with the gates to the event opening at 6.30pm.