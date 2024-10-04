Curtis Hodges, 27, of Morley Road in Abertillery, has been convicted of driving a motor vehicle under the influence, driving dangerously, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after a road accident.

Newport Crown Court heard today, on October 4, that Hodges stole and then crashed his mum's BMW, worth £16,000, when driving three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Ben Anson Jones said: "On January 28 this year at 8.40am, the defendant crashed his mum's car into a parked Citroen on Oak Street in Abertillery."

"Dash-cam footage shows him driving on tight, narrow streets at speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

"He fled the scene and when police found him, his behaviour was irate and he smelt of liquor.

"Breath tests showed he had 103mg of alcohol in his system. 35mg is the legal limit.

"Hodges mother called the police that Sunday morning to say he had stolen her car."

The court was shown the footage, where you could hear Hodges arguing with his ex-girlfriend over the phone.

Hodges' defence barrister asked the Judge, Recorder John Philpott, to consider his poor mental health, and his addiction to alcohol and drugs when deciding an appropriate sentence.

The court heard that the father-of-three attempted to kill himself in June this year and has been 'at rock bottom' after being domestically abused by his ex.

"He has three children. He wants to work and wants to be a good father and realises that he can not do that until he sorts his life out," the defence said.

"It is fortunate that the incident happened early on a Sunday morning with no pedestrians and light traffic."

Recorder John Philpott sentenced Hodges to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and gave him year long driving disqualification with the requirement of a extended re-test if he wants to drive again.

Recorder Philpott said: "You have been lucky, and I hope you realise that."

"It is sheer good fortune that nobody was injured.

Hodges was also fined £400 and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation work.