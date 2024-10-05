Julia Davies, who spent some of her childhood in Blackwood and Newbridge, and her team will be raising fund for Gwent Wildlife Trust as well as pioneering an innovative way to reduce waste from running events.

Julia, her sons Morgan and Kai, will be joined by Tasie, daughter of her cousin Lindsay Jones, of Newbridge.

Julia said: “We lost Lindsay far too soon. Everyone who knew her will always remember the wonderful times shared with her - so many of which were shared in nature.

“Camping out the river, striding up the mountain, looking after the birds nesting in her garden, sharing photos of toads - Lindsay's love of wildlife shone through. So we wanted to raise funds in her memory to help Gwent Wildlife Trust to protect and restore Gwent’s amazing wildlife.”

Lindsay’s love of nature is shared by her whole family, including her daughter Tasie, who recently graduated after studying ecology at Reading University.

The group have set up a Just Giving Page and Julia said they are hoping their half marathon efforts in aid of Lindsay will inspire other to support them so they can raise as much funds as possible for Gwent Wildlife Trust to protect and restore wildlife and wild places in Gwent.

Gwent Wildlife Trust’s head of marketing and communications Debbie Stenner said:

“We are honoured that Lindsay’s family are supporting our charity in the Cardiff Half Marathon. All funds raised from their efforts will help us to continue to save and restore wildlife and wild places throughout Gwent, which makes an appropriate and lasting legacy to Lindsay’s love of nature.”

The team will be doing even more for the environment, with an innovative idea to try and reduce the over-production of running T-shirts and resulting clothing waste.

Working with Preloved Sports CIC and Gwent Wildlife Trust, they have created reusable patches to pin onto their running gear, which can be transferred to other shirts over and over again.