South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Major backlog of traffic heading in south Wales on bridge

Summary

Traffic backlog heading into Wales on bridge

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4 has been reopened after it was closed in both directions due to a police incident.
  • Drivers are advised to use the M48 Bridge as an alternative route

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos